Lana Del Rey and Her Father, Rob Grant, Collaborate On New Track “Lost at Sea”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 1st, 2023 - 4:58 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, artist Lana Del Rey’s father, Rob Grant, will be releasing his debut album, Lost at Sea on June 9 and today, Grant and Del Rey have released the LP’s title song “Lost at Sea.

Rob Grant plays piano across Lost at See and according to the press releases, Grant does not have any formal musical training and he cannot read sheet music. “But when he sits down at a piano, notes flow from him.”

As a whole, “Lost At Sea” is lovely due to how Grant’s piano playing skills fills the atmosphere with elegant sounds while Del Rey serenades the ears with her bittersweet voice. “Lost At Sea” shows powerful the connection is between Grand and his daughter. Surely the upcoming album will sound just as good.

“Lost at Sea” is produced by Luke Howard and it follows the tunes “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon,” “The Poetry of Wind and Waves,” “The Mermaids Lullaby” and “Deep Ocean Swells.” Lost At Sea closes with a second Del Rey collaboration called “Hollywood Bowl.”

Del Rey’s latest album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd includes a song called “Grandfather Please Stand on the Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing.”