Grey Daze Performs First Show Without Chester Bennington

Home News Anya Kennelly June 1st, 2023 - 7:42 PM

According to Revolver, Grey Daze has taken to the stage for their first show in 23 years. They performed in Arizona in the sweltering sun to the crowd of UFEST. This was their first performance without Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. The show was one of the many ways they continue to carry his memory and honor his legacy.

The band was dressed in casual jeans and t-shirts, letting the music take center stage. It was a beautiful performance that heavily kept their old friend and bandmate in mind. They honored their friend with new and old songs, even some of Bennington’s songs such as “Sometimes.” They brought in a guest singer, Cris Hodges, who helped them do justice to their amazing songs full of passion and commitment.

As many of their actions as a band lately have been to pay tribute to their friend and former lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington. Bennington was with the grunge band Grey Daze before his days in Linkin Park, and he had rejoined them before passing away. They have released a video in honor of him and two new albums, The Phoenix and Amends, that even features some of Bennington’s unreleased vocals. Their live tribute continues as Grey Daze has a couple more upcoming shows in California this August 18 and 19.