Digable Planets Announce Reachin’ 30th Anniversary Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Digable Planets are going on tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space).
Kicking off September 8th in Raleigh, North Carolina, the 12-date journey takes Digable Planets to Wsshington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up on September 24 in Austion. Festival appearances are included for the hip-hop trio, including shows a the Hollywood Bolw Jazz Festival, TD Halifax Jazz festival, Calgary Folk Music Festival, and Blue Note Jazz Festival in June and July. The band will also open for Jill Scott at California’s Concord Pavilion
After some time apart, Digable Planets reunited in 2015 and went on tour the following year. The trio’s performances were captured on 2017’s Digable Planets Live.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster. You can also look for deals through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Despite releasing only two albums, Digable Planets have remained relevant thanks to Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving and their contributions to jass-rap and displays of Black nationalism.
Digable Planets 2023 Tour Dates:
06/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
06/24 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion
07/11 — Halifax, NS @ TD Halifax Jazz Festival
07/27 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival
07/28 — Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley
08/25 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING 2023
09/08 — Raleigh, NC @ TBD
09/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club?
09/12 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
09/13 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/14 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
09/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/19 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
09/20 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
09/22 — Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival
09/24 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s