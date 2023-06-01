Digable Planets Announce Reachin’ 30th Anniversary Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News James Reed June 1st, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Digable Planets are going on tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Reachin’ (A New Refutation of Time and Space).

Kicking off September 8th in Raleigh, North Carolina, the 12-date journey takes Digable Planets to Wsshington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, and more before wrapping up on September 24 in Austion. Festival appearances are included for the hip-hop trio, including shows a the Hollywood Bolw Jazz Festival, TD Halifax Jazz festival, Calgary Folk Music Festival, and Blue Note Jazz Festival in June and July. The band will also open for Jill Scott at California’s Concord Pavilion

After some time apart, Digable Planets reunited in 2015 and went on tour the following year. The trio’s performances were captured on 2017’s Digable Planets Live.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster. You can also look for deals through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Despite releasing only two albums, Digable Planets have remained relevant thanks to Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Craig “Doodlebug” Irving and their contributions to jass-rap and displays of Black nationalism.

Digable Planets 2023 Tour Dates:

06/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

06/24 — Concord, CA @ Concord Pavillion

07/11 — Halifax, NS @ TD Halifax Jazz Festival

07/27 — Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Music Festival

07/28 — Napa, CA @ Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley

08/25 — Port Townsend, WA @ THING 2023

09/08 — Raleigh, NC @ TBD

09/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club?

09/12 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/13 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/14 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/15 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/19 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

09/20 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

09/21 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

09/22 — Bentonville, AR @ FORMAT Festival