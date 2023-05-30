Protomartyr Share Thematic New Single & Video “Polacrilex Kid” and Announce Telethon on Thursday

Home News James Reed May 30th, 2023 - 3:52 PM

Detroit post-punk quartet Protomartyr present “Polacrilex Kid,” the final single/video of their new album, Formal Growth in The Desert. Their new album will come out this Friday, June 2nd on Domino. The “Polacrilex Kid” video makes a callback to the heydays of television and previews Protomartyr’s forthcoming appearance on the Marty Singer Telethon, premiering on Highland Park TV on Thursday at 7pm ET.

The telethon features an in-studio performance of “Polacrilex Kid” alongside debuts of Formal Growth in the Desert standouts “Fun in Hi Skool” and “3800 Tigers,” the telethon is hosted by Marty Singer (from Protomartyr’s “Processed by the Boys” video) and Sarah McMahon. The telethon will feature other amazing performers, such as Stoney Sharp the wrangler, the Mt. Sinai Hospital Dance Team, and so much more.

The new song takes its title from the chemical name for nicotine gum; something singer Joe Casey refers to as an “unwanted friend I’ve become acquainted with since getting on the quit smoking/start smoking again tilt-a-whirl”. The song delves into a question unusual to the Protomartyr canon: can you hate yourself and still deserve love?

“Polacrilex Kid” lives up to the title. The lyrics describe a nicotine addict and their struggle. “I’m back no more smoke just gum in my jaws or smoke when I’m raw or alone need the tar” describes their addiction and how they have distanced themselves from others. “I’m back” and “keep chewing kid” repeats themselves throughout the song. Despite their state of addiction, the protagonist of the song manages to push through. Eventually, the protagonist recognizes the state they are in. “For the crown lay it down on my head, king of fools Consecutive king of failures, lord of losers”. They recognize where their addiction has taken them. Finally they repeat the question “Can you hate yourself and Still deserve love?”. A great question which summarizes the song.

Watch the video below: