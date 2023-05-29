Pulp Kicks Off Their 2023 Summer Tour With First Show In 11 Years

Home News Jaden Johnson May 29th, 2023 - 7:43 PM

After an 11 year performance hiatus, Pulp finally reunited for the first time in a decade to kick off their 2023 “This is What We Do For an Encore Tour” at the Bridlington Spa in Bridlington, England on May 26th. The band played a set full of fan favorite hits throughout their discography, group vocalist, Jarvis Cocker, kicking off the show announcing to the crowd, “We are Pulp, I’ve not said that for quite a long time,” according to Consequence Sound.

Pulp began the show with the 1995 classic “I Spy” from their fifth studio album Different Class which has since gone four times platinum. The setlist covered a wide range of their catalog including songs from their 1994 album His ‘n’ Hers, as well as their 2013 single “After You”.

Pulp are back. First gig in ten years at Bridlington. @welovepulp pic.twitter.com/YoFRU74TP8 — David Prescott (@DavidPrescott) May 26, 2023

Not only is this band’s first performance in 11 years but also this is the first time the band has performed since the death of bass player, Steve Mackey, in March 2023.

Pulp Setlist:

I Spy

Disco 2000

Something Changed

Dishes

Pink Glove

Sorted for E’s & Wizz

This Is Hardcore

Weeds

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

Do You Remember the First Time?

Babies

Sunrise

Encore:

Like a Friend

Underwear

Common People