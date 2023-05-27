Tame lmpala Release Demo Tracks “Retina Show” And “Sidetracked Soundtrack”

Home News Zach Monteiro May 27th, 2023 - 1:37 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Australian music producer Kevin Parker of Tame Impala has released his 10th anniversary box set for his sophomore album “Lonerism”. Although the album had celebrated its anniversary last October, the new box set had only been released yesterday, featuring two previously unreleased tracks.

The first of the two titled “Retina Show” seems to be the more finished song, featuring a psych-pop feel to its instrumentals. Stereogum points out Tame Impala’s use of Parker’s falsetto, bringing the whole song together. The song is very much in line with any of Tame Impala’s albums, so it can come as a bit of a surprise that this song wasn’t featured on any of Parker’s works since Lonerism.

The other newly released track titled “Sidetracked Soundtrack” doesn’t seem as far in development as Tame Impala’s other song. While the song itself is almost purely instrumental, Parker’s voice does come in towards the end. The instrumentals themselves prominently feature surf-rock-esque guitars.

New Musical Express highlights other items featured in Tame Impala’s newest box set, including three vinyl records along with a 24 page booklet.

