Big Freedia Announces New Album Central City for June 2023 Release

Diana Bello May 27th, 2023 - 5:16 PM

Big Freedia is an American rapper who has been making music since 1999, finally bringing out her first album after so long. The last album she released was in 2014 which was Just Be Free which consisted of 10 tracks in the album. The new album is Central City, which will come out on June 23 through Queen Diva Music, featuring artists in some songs in her album. The artist that will be featured in the song will be Ciara, Lil Wayne, Kamaiyah, Faith Evans, and many more artists that have taken part in her album. Even though it will take some time for it to come out Big Freedia has shared a new single from that album being “Bigfoot” that can be listened to at the moment on Youtube, Spotify, and other digital platforms.

Central City tracklist: