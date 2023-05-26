Tyler Rogers Nearly Killed In Semi-Truck Accident While Traveling To Vegas Gig

Home News Simon Li May 26th, 2023 - 11:35 PM

According to Consequence.net, while the bass player of the Oklahoma-based emo-punk band Cliffdiver, Tyler Rogers, was on his way driving to an gig related to the Punk Rock Bowling festival in Las Vegas, he was struck by a flying metal chain, presumably from a truck driving nearby, and lost consciousness.

The band’s guitarist-singer Matt Ehler shared on Facebook that the following few minutes after Rogers was struck was tense and dangerous, as they have to act fast in bringing the unconscious Rogers out of the driver’s seat, while arranging to stop the van slowly. The paramedics came and brought Rogers to a nearby hospital to make sure he is safe.

He wrote that Rogers’ “carotid artery had been punctured, his jugular was lacerated.” Rogers has his neck fractured from the impact, and has lost around 2 liters of blood during the process. Rogers has survived the accident, and is slowly recovering now. The band is arranging public support for Rogers’ situation as they launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay for Rogers’ medical bills and other expanses, which has accumulated over fifty thousand dollars now.

It is unknown to the band and to the doctors how long it would take Rogers to fully recover from the situation and return to play on stage. They are arranging the fund in order to cover other expanses such as lost income due to his absence, rehabilitation afterwards, and other expenses to make sure that “Tyler, his family and the band can fully recover and recuperate.”

The band also noted in their announcements that they would ask their fans not to contact Rogers and his family directly for now, despite the kindness and eagerness of their fans, in order to help Rogers focus on healing and rehabilitating from the accident.