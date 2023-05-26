mxdwn PREMIERE: Kaleidoscope Kid Shares Raging Fire to the Max in Music Video for New Song “Moth to a Flame”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt May 26th, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Los Angeles-based, originally from Phoenix the hip-hop/rapper artist known as Kaleidoscope Kid is getting ready to release his new album set to come out in July called Nothing For Free and to give fans a taste of another round of craziness to come from this new album is with the release of a music video for new song “Moth to a Flame.”

Exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music Kaleidoscope Kid shares video for “Moth to a Flame” which gives viewers a look at what seems to be some sort of war zone raging on in the background with fire lighting up all around. The music video is full of chaos and color distortion that just one watch isn’t going to be enough to quite understand what is going on but at the same time that just might be the point The Kaleidoscope Kid is trying to make.

Kaleidoscope Kid breaks down the video and song:

“The music video for “Moth to a Flame” was shot by Director Ave in Phoenix Arizona. I kept seeing a moth bursting into flames for the intro scene, and I had seen some of Aves animations on Instagram so I decided to reach out. The song is kind of chaotic and seems so fall apart in a symphony of distortion as it comes to an end. We wanted that feeling to translate in the video, and Ave really brought it to life. I loved the vintage analog distortion and VHS effects, and the animation of the moth and the train is unreal! One of my favorite music videos we shot for this album.”

“Moth to a Flame is a Rage Against the Machine-inspired anthem. The heavy-hitting drums are paired with a unique tapping-style guitar melody that feels like you are in the midst of a war zone. The song is about our attraction to the things that hurt us, like a moth to a flame, we are drawn in by the hypnotic flickering of the lights only to be consumed by it. The hook screams, “This is not art…this is war”. At this point in the writing of the album it felt less like I was making music and more like I was at war. Not only with myself, but with all the ideas I had about the music industry, my relationship with the music, and all the hurdles I would have to jump.”

Check out the music video for “Moth to a Flame” below.