Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Releases Melodic New Single “What About”

According to a press release, Louise Post from Veruca Salt has released a new song titled “What About.” This song is part of her debut solo album, Sleepwalker, which is set to be released on June 2, with which she has plans for a bi-coastal tour this summer. She already released another single, “Guilty”, this past April and is giving eager fans even more of a preview with this new release. Post is a member of Veruca Salt, a band with several massive hit singles, still playing on rock radio. She has started writing music that is unique to her voice. Through this song, Post takes us on a four-minute journey inside her head.

The gentle background mixed with the harsher electric music is beautiful and creates a sound that fits her. Her voice has a stunning unique quality that adds a magical element to the song. It starts out with a gentle instrumental, then goes into beautiful lyrics lamenting the what-abouts of a relationship. The contrast between the harsh and gentle music amplifies the regretful tone throughout the song and adds that signature grunge sound to her new release. The beginning sound holds a beautiful but somewhat melancholic approach to the music that perfectly matches the feel of the lyrics. The lyrics are looking back on the relationship, wondering about all the little things that were talked about or experienced and what came of them. The chorus picks up and that is when she asserts “Not one more tear love.” This song is lamenting and getting over old relationships while looking back upon them with speculation, which is something everyone can relate to.