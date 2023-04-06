Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Announces New Debut Solo Album Sleepwalker for June 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Guilty”

Home News Dita Dimone April 6th, 2023 - 9:29 AM

Louise Post, the guitarist, and vocalist of Veruca Salt announced that her debut solo album is on the horizon. “Sleepwalker,” produced by Matt Drenik, is set to release on June 2 through El Camino Media.

The lead single “Guilty” has already been unveiled, offering a sneak peek into what’s sure to be an exciting new chapter in Post’s musical journey. According to the artist, the title of the album is a nod to her childhood struggles with sleepwalking, as it played a significant role in helping her navigate her parents’ troubled marriage. However, writing new songs during the pandemic is what helped her break free from her emotional stagnation and embrace her artistic side once again.

“Throughout it all, I felt like my higher purpose was screaming at me, trying to wake me up from my despair and setting me on a path of creativity,” she added. “I had felt paralyzed and desolate as the pandemic set in and writing these songs helped snap me out of my stupor and reclaim a small part of the solution.”

The album features some of Post’s most ambitious work to date, with songs like “All Messed Up” and “Guilty” taking on a more electronic sound than their classic rock roots. The band also experiments with different production techniques such as looping and sampling throughout the record, giving it a unique sonic texture. This is particularly evident in tracks like “Hollywood Hills,” which combines acoustic guitar with post-rock atmospherics for an effect that is both hauntingly beautiful and strangely comforting at the same time.

Listen to the new single here:

From the explosive opener “Queen Of The Pirates” to the emotional closer “Killer,” Sleepwalker has something for everyone in its mix of driving rhythms and soaring melodies. It’s clear from every song on this record that Post continues pushing herself creatively after all these years; they’re not content to rest on their laurels or coast through life without challenging themselves musically.

Post uses her platform to make important statements about social issues such as police brutality (as heard on “Abolish”), gender equality (“Queen Of The Pirates”), and mental health (“Hollywood Hills”). She doesn’t just preach what she believes in – she actively supports organizations working towards those causes through donations from merchandise sales or other initiatives. It’s inspiring when artists use their power for good like this instead of exploiting it for personal gain; we need more bands who care about making positive changes in our world today!

Overall, Sleepwalker is an excellent collection of alternative rock songs. Whether you’re looking for something upbeat or mellow, there’s something here for everyone – With strong messages embedded within each track alongside catchy hooks and memorable choruses, Sleepwalker proves that Post is one of modern alternative rock’s most innovative gems.

Sleepwalker track listing:

Queen Of The Pirates Guilty What About All Messed Up Killer Hollywood Hills Secrets All These Years Don’t Give Up God I Know The Way We Live

Upcoming Louise Post Tour Dates

6/12 – Cobalt – Vancouver, BC

6/13 – Sunset – Seattle, WA

6/14 – MS Studios – Portland, OR

6/15 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

6/17 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

6/19 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX

6/20 – Parish – Austin, TX

6/23 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

6/25 – Casbah – San Diego, CA

7/10 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

7/11 – Pinhook – Raleigh, NC

7/13 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA