Boris and Uniform Release Cryptic New Video To “Not Surprised”

Home News Anya Kennelly May 25th, 2023 - 8:24 PM

According to the press release Boris and Uniform have released a new music video to go along with their song “Not Surprised” from their upcoming album Bright New Diseases. The album will be available on June 16 and already has a song called “You Are The Beginning” that has been shared by the groups . The video they created beautifully shows the collaboration of both groups and is a brilliant example of videography and creativity using art to reflect the music.

The music introduces us to the scene, then the guest at the table reveals a head in a cage who starts singing, which invites us into the lyrics. The black and white film gives the feeling of an old camera to give the impression of an old horror film, producing a thrilling lens that adds creativity to the music. Throughout the video, there is a strong motif of birds, specifically crows. They appear throughout many scenes and are seen flying in the background. Many elements give an abstract perspective to the video: the 2D backgrounds and the stop-motion element of the birds and at times the people. The act of combining the real with the fake creates this haunting picture.

Overall there are so many artistic moments within this video. There are even moments that are reminiscent of famous artwork. There is one notable frame that looks like a fruit still life painting. The video seems to capture the overall tone of the song, the gloominess of the lyrics reflecting the emotions that can come from loneliness and how they can nurture aversion. We see flashes of someone walking alone and of faces deteriorating by melting. These images are all reflective of the emotions that are portrayed through the lyrics. The different heads in glass cases reflect the inner pain and isolation consistent with the feelings that song is trying to depict.