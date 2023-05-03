Boris and Uniform Announce New Album Bright New Disease For June 2023 Release, Share New Single “You Are the Beginning”

Boris and Uniform announce their upcoming collaboration album, Bright New Disease, which is set to release in June 2023. The duo also share the album’s new single, “You Are The Beginning.”
Boris is a Japanese experimental rock band that has been around since the early ’90s and is known for its eclectic sound that combines elements of doom metal, psychedelic rock, and noise music. On the other hand, Uniform is a New York-based noise punk duo that has been making waves in the underground scene with its aggressive and uncompromising music.
You Are the Beginning opens with a strong guitar riff, followed by pounding drums and passionate vocals. It’s a song that captures the essence of both bands – the energy, the emotion, the raw power.
If you’re a fan of experimental rock, noise punk, or just looking for something fresh and raw to listen to, this album is sure to take you on a wild ride.
Bright New Disease Track Listing:
Digital
- You Are the Beginning
- Weaponized Grief
- No
- The Look is a Flame
- The Sinners of Hell (Jigoku)
- Narcotic Shadow
- A Man from the Earth
- Endless Death Agony
- Not Surprised
Physical (Vinyl & CD)
Side A
- You Are the Beginning
- Weaponized Grief
- No
- The Look is a Flame
- Angels in the Abyss (Abaddon)
Side B
- Narcotic Shadow
- A Man From the Earth
- Endless Death Agony
- Not Surprised
Boris Live Dates:
29/04/23: Karlsruhe, DE – Dude Fest
30/04/23: Paris, FR – Les Cuizines Chelles
02/05/23: Cork, IR – Cyprus Avenue
03/05/23: Dublin, IE – Button Factory
04/05/23: Belfast, UK – Black Box
05/05/23: Glasgow, UK – Room 2
06/05/23: Settle, UK – Victoria Hall
07/05/23: London, UK – Desert Fest
09/05/23: Aschaffenburg, DE – Colos-Saal
10/05/23: Antwerp, BE – Trix
11/05/23: Haarlem, NL – Patronaat
12/05/23: Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang
13/05/23: Copenhagen, DK – A Colossal Weekend
15/05/23: Oslo, NO – Blå
16/05/23: Oslo, NO – Blå
17/05/23: Stockholm, SE – Debaser
19/05/23: Helsinki, FI – Sonic Rites
20/05/23: Tallinn, EE – Sveta
21/05/23: Riga, LV – Tu Jau Zini Kur
22/05/23: Vilnius, LT – SODAS 2123
23/05/23: Warsaw, PL – Proxima
24/05/23: Krawkow, PL – Kwadrat
25/05/23: Brno, CZ – Kabinet Muz
26/05/23: Innsbruck, AT – Heart Of Noise Fest
27/05/23: Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son
28/05/23: Turin, IT – Jazz Is Dead Festival
29/05/23: Bologna, IT – Freakout Club
30/05/23: Milan, IT – Legend Club
01/06/23: Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound
03/06/23: Lisbon, PT – ZDB
04/06/23: Braga, PT – Gnration
08/06/23: Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound
Uniform Live Dates:
28/06/23: Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang
29/06/23: Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival
30/06/23: Stockholm, SE – HUS7
01/07/23: Göteborg, SE – Hemligheten
02/07/23: Malmo, SE – Plan B
04/07/23: Lodz, PL – Przestrzen
05/07/23: Warsaw, PL – Voodoo
06/07/23: Berlin, DE – Urban Spree
07/07/23: Tilburg, NL – Little Devil
08/07/23: Ypres, BE – Ieperfest
10/07/23: Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn
11/07/23: Paris, FR – La Boule Noire
12/07/23: Antwerp, BE – AMC
13/07/23: Leipzig, DE – Soltmann
14/07/23: Kutna Hora, CZ – Creepy Teepee Festival