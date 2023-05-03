Boris and Uniform Announce New Album Bright New Disease For June 2023 Release, Share New Single “You Are the Beginning”

Home News Dita Dimone May 3rd, 2023 - 3:41 AM

Boris and Uniform announce their upcoming collaboration album, Bright New Disease, which is set to release in June 2023. The duo also share the album’s new single, “You Are The Beginning.”

Boris is a Japanese experimental rock band that has been around since the early ’90s and is known for its eclectic sound that combines elements of doom metal, psychedelic rock, and noise music. On the other hand, Uniform is a New York-based noise punk duo that has been making waves in the underground scene with its aggressive and uncompromising music.

You Are the Beginning opens with a strong guitar riff, followed by pounding drums and passionate vocals. It’s a song that captures the essence of both bands – the energy, the emotion, the raw power.

If you’re a fan of experimental rock, noise punk, or just looking for something fresh and raw to listen to, this album is sure to take you on a wild ride.

Bright New Disease Track Listing:

Digital

You Are the Beginning Weaponized Grief No The Look is a Flame The Sinners of Hell (Jigoku) Narcotic Shadow A Man from the Earth Endless Death Agony Not Surprised

Physical (Vinyl & CD)

Side A

You Are the Beginning Weaponized Grief No The Look is a Flame Angels in the Abyss (Abaddon)

Side B

Narcotic Shadow A Man From the Earth Endless Death Agony Not Surprised

Boris Live Dates:

29/04/23: Karlsruhe, DE – Dude Fest

30/04/23: Paris, FR – Les Cuizines Chelles

02/05/23: Cork, IR – Cyprus Avenue

03/05/23: Dublin, IE – Button Factory

04/05/23: Belfast, UK – Black Box

05/05/23: Glasgow, UK – Room 2

06/05/23: Settle, UK – Victoria Hall

07/05/23: London, UK – Desert Fest

09/05/23: Aschaffenburg, DE – Colos-Saal

10/05/23: Antwerp, BE – Trix

11/05/23: Haarlem, NL – Patronaat

12/05/23: Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang

13/05/23: Copenhagen, DK – A Colossal Weekend

15/05/23: Oslo, NO – Blå

16/05/23: Oslo, NO – Blå

17/05/23: Stockholm, SE – Debaser

19/05/23: Helsinki, FI – Sonic Rites

20/05/23: Tallinn, EE – Sveta

21/05/23: Riga, LV – Tu Jau Zini Kur

22/05/23: Vilnius, LT – SODAS 2123

23/05/23: Warsaw, PL – Proxima

24/05/23: Krawkow, PL – Kwadrat

25/05/23: Brno, CZ – Kabinet Muz

26/05/23: Innsbruck, AT – Heart Of Noise Fest

27/05/23: Fribourg, CH – Fri-Son

28/05/23: Turin, IT – Jazz Is Dead Festival

29/05/23: Bologna, IT – Freakout Club

30/05/23: Milan, IT – Legend Club

01/06/23: Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound

03/06/23: Lisbon, PT – ZDB

04/06/23: Braga, PT – Gnration

08/06/23: Madrid, ES – Primavera Sound

Uniform Live Dates:

28/06/23: Hamburg, DE – Hafenklang

29/06/23: Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

30/06/23: Stockholm, SE – HUS7

01/07/23: Göteborg, SE – Hemligheten

02/07/23: Malmo, SE – Plan B

04/07/23: Lodz, PL – Przestrzen

05/07/23: Warsaw, PL – Voodoo

06/07/23: Berlin, DE – Urban Spree

07/07/23: Tilburg, NL – Little Devil

08/07/23: Ypres, BE – Ieperfest

10/07/23: Nijmegen, NL – Merleyn

11/07/23: Paris, FR – La Boule Noire

12/07/23: Antwerp, BE – AMC

13/07/23: Leipzig, DE – Soltmann

14/07/23: Kutna Hora, CZ – Creepy Teepee Festival