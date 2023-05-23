My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Cancel Show Due to Vocalist and Founding Member Groovie Mann Being Hospitalized for Serious Infection

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2023 - 4:07 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Following their performance in Dallas, metal band My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult have cancelled tomorrow nights show in Salt Lake City due to vocalist and founding member Groovie Mann being hospitalized for a serious infection.

Earlier today the band wrote a statement on Facebook to tell their fans about the cancellation.

“Unfortunately we will not be performing tomorrow night in Salt Lake City as Groovie Mann remains hospitalized in Dallas for a very serious infection in his hand and arm. He’s getting the best of care and we hope the antibiotics kick in SOON! Groovie is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love form you all!!! We’ll keep you updated on any new changes in his health and the Evil Eye Tour.”

Although tomorrow nights concert will not be happening, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult have not mentioned anything about cancelling more of their upcoming performances.