My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Today rock band My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult have announced the dates for the Evil Eye Tour which will begin on May 14 at Mesa and then the band will be stopping at Salt Late City, Houston, Denver, Dallas, Seattle, Austin, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles before ending things on June 3 at San Diego.

Earlier today My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult went on Instagram to share the happy news with their fans.

Evil Eye Tour Dates

5/14 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

5/15 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

5/17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

5/18 – San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

5/19 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Outside

5/20 – Dallas, TX – Echo Lounge & Music Hall

5/22 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

5/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

5/26 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

5/27 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile Showroom

5/30 – Sparks, NV – The Ranch House

5/31 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

6/2 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

6/3 – San Diego, CA – The Music Box