M. Ward Announces New Album Supernatural Thing for June 2023 Release

Home News Jaden Johnson April 30th, 2023 - 11:18 PM

M. Ward announced the release of his latest upcoming studio album, Supernatural Thing, along with the release of the album’s title track and cartoon lyric video. An acoustic escape from reality, and its lyric video matching the song’s imaginative lyricism. The cartoon ghost of Elvis singing back to the video’s main character, “You can go anywhere you please”.

This guitar-centric track depicts the message of independence and freedom from the personal bounds created to hinder one’s own journey. The repetition of the lyrics, “so I bring a message from the king /on this new morning /‘you can go anywhere you please’”. With each chorus reprise referencing this message through beyond the grave messages from Elvis, referring to him as “the king”.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Ward explained the titles meaning saying, “the title comes from an early thought as a kid that radio traveled the same airwaves as messages from supernatural things — and music, especially remembered music, is somehow tied up in this exchange. The sending and receiving of messages from memory and dreams seem to move along this same often broken-up wavelength.” He continued, “I see this new record as an extension, 18 years later, of my ‘Transistor Radio’ record, but this new record is better because it’s more concise and has more voices and more moods — the way my favorite radio was and still is.”

Ward uses the “supernatural” as a metaphor to compare the memories of songs from one’s childhood coming back as lessons relevant to their life today. This fantasy-like comparison remains true to Ward’s whimsical, riddle esque lyrics, Ward stated, “Well, all my songs depend on dream-imagery to some extent,” Ward explained, “and this was an actual dream I had about Elvis.”

Set to release June 23rd, Ward’s upcoming album will feature the likes of First Aid Kit, Shovels & Rope, Scott McMicken, Neko Case, Jim James, and others. The album will feature 10 songs, with 8 being originals written by Ward and two covers of songs “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from Blackstar, and a live rendition of Daniel Johnston’s “Story of an Artist”.

Ward will also be conducting a brief spring European tour beginning May 19th in Vienna, AT and concluding May 27th in Porto, PT.

‘Supernatural Thing’