Dr. Dre Celebrates The 30th Anniversary of The Chronic with Limited Edition Collectibles

Dr. Dre, the legendary rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of his groundbreaking debut album “The Chronic” by releasing a collection of limited edition collectibles. Originally released on December 15, 1992, via Death Row and Interscope Records, the classic hip–hop album was re-released on major streaming platforms on February 1, 2023. It is widely considered to be one of the most important and influential hip-hop albums of all time and played a major role in launching the “G-Funk” era of West Coast hip-hop.

NME.com was the first to share the news about the collection of limited edition releases.

Dr. Dre, Trophy, and Interscope have announced the release of The Chronic Masters. The collection will consist of exclusive drops throughout the year that pay homage to the legendary work of Dr. Dre.

The first set of offerings features three session tape fine-art print options by photographer Jeremy Deputat, a 1:1 replica set of “The Session Tapes,” oversized replicas of “The Session Tapes,” and four limited-edition skate decks.

All items will be available for purchase on June 1 at 12 pm PST and 3 pm EST. Interested buyers can visit the website and sign up ahead of the release. The Chronic album’s enduring influence and Dr. Dre’s contribution to the hip-hop industry are celebrated through these collectibles.

