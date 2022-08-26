Type-O Negative Announce Dead Again 15th Anniversary Reissue For November 2022 Release

Home News Federico Cardenas August 26th, 2022 - 11:48 PM

The Brooklyn-based gothic metal act Type-O Negative has announced that they will be releasing a reissue of their seventh studio album, Dead Again. The limited edition reissue is set to be made available for purchase on November 25 via Nuclear Blast Records, but can now be pre-ordered here.

The reissue of Dead Again intends to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the project’s release in March of 2007. Notably, the 2007 project was the last album that Type-O Negative released before their vocalist and bassist Peter Steele passed away in April of 2010.

The limited edition reissue of the the album will be available in various formats, including:

CD Jewels

Long Box

Tinted Green Cassette

LP Green In Bottle Green w/ Black Splatter Olive Black Swirl Mint Swirl w/ Black Splatter Green White Swirl Olive Green



Giving some details about the project’s history and the reason for a reiusse, the band’s guitarist Kenny Hickey explained that “The first casualty of this album was the record company – which promptly went under after its release. Soon after, Peter passed, and then even the rehearsal studio it was written and developed in was burnt to the ground by Hurricane Sandy. As the black cloud continued its relentless path over Type O, Dead Again appeared and disappeared from the streaming platforms for years. Now that the storm has passed we have some slight hope of establishing a small illusion of permanence with this final release of Dead Again. We are sorry for any inconvenience we may have caused you.”

See the full tracklist for Dead Again below.

Dead Again Tripping A Blind Man The Profit Of Doom September Sun Halloween In Heaven These Three Things She Burned Me Down Some Stupid Tomorrow An Ode To Locksmiths Hail And Farewell To Britain

This latest release follows three years after the band put out their “None More Black” boxset in 2019.