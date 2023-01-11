Death Valley Girls Share Alice In Wonderland-Inspired Video for New Song “Sunday”

Home News Roy Lott January 11th, 2023 - 10:23 PM

Death Valley Girls have shared their second single “Sunday” from their upcoming album Islands in the Sky. The track is a mid-tempo soft rock tune with some gospel influences. It is accompanied by an Alice in Wonderland-inspired music video that is directed by Arturo Baston. The visual lands the viewer in a bizarre dream, where the main character is trying to find meaning and their way home.

Leading lady Bonnie Bloomgarden spoke about the track in a press release.”Recently I realized I have been numbing, medicating, intellectualizing, and avoiding my pain and feelings for most of my life. Over the past few years I learned you have to feel and move through your feelings or they get stuck, and then you become a vessel or container for all the feelings you are trying to avoid! If you acknowledge, feel, and process them, you get to release and move them out of you! This song is to honor that process! Feel your feelings, be so sad you wanna cry forever, and then move on, you gotta keep moving!”

“Sunday” follows the lead single “What Are The Odds.” Islands In The Sky is set for a February 24 release via Suicide Squeeze Records.