Courtney Love Refers To Lana Del Ray And Kurt Cobain As “The Only Two True Musical Geniuses I’ve Ever Known”

Home News Roy Lott December 28th, 2022 - 8:13 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Courtney Love recently was a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast where she discussed her upcoming LP, recovery and escaping “overculture” in Los Angeles, a term she learned from Lana Del Rey, who got it from the author Clarissa Estés.

“Now, when you get famous… some kid like Doja Cat, or whatever, it’s a 360 degree. Like, they see every—, up your panties, everything bad you ever said, that whole Chinese ‘one person one file,’ yeah the kids’ll know.” Love also notes that Del Rey is a “true, great friend” and says she and her former husband Kurt Cobain are musical geniuses.

“Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever known and by that I mean they can Spielberg anything.” She compared Del Rey reciting Allen Ginsberg’s Howl to Nirvana covering the Meat Puppets on MTV Unplugged In New York: they “Spielberged” it. “She’s a genius, too. She’s got the integrity that Kurt had. The only two people I know that I can say… By the way, Stipe? Bono? Yes, these are people that I know and love. Billie Joe, sure. But Lana? She’s got a magic thing. And she’s not even fucked up!”

Love’s forthcoming solo LP includes work with Lana Del Rey collaborator Justin Parker and Anthony Rossomando. She describes the album as not-rock and reveals the opening track is named Kill Fuck Marry,” which was apparently inspired by the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. She and her co-writers also produce two “fucked-up guitar songs” in the sessions. It is her first release of music since her former band Hole’s 2010 album Nobody’s Daughter.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz