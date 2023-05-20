The View Releases New Indie-Rock Anthem “Shovel In His Hands”

Home News Zach Monteiro May 20th, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Scottish indie rock band The View has seen a comeback within the span of the last few months. xsnoize spoke of their renaissance when they talked about how the band went from selling roughly ten thousand tickets to their homecoming shows in Glasgow to dropping new tracks to announcing Summer festival schedules. All of this is culminating into their latest album “Exorcism of Youth” releasing on August 11th.

In anticipation of the new album, The View has gone ahead and released their newest single “Shovel in His Hands”. The song features all three of the band members, Kieren Webster, Kyle Falconer and Pete Reilly looking back on their experiences of youth while also having the knowledge and context of their storied seventeen-year history together.

The instrumentals also play a pivotal role through The View’s latest single; that main guitar riff that can be heard throughout the song almost gives off notions of being in a desert. The organ that can also be heard in the background gives off a foreboding tune; perhaps it plays into the notion of “dealing with the devil” and what that deal entails.

This isn’t the first time within “Exorcism of Youth” that The View wrote their lyrics from a “crossroads” perspective. According to RadioX, one single the band released earlier this year “Feels Like” conveys the struggle of potentially losing someone and watching them move on with their life. That crossroad is not entirely different in “Shovel In His Hands” which places the past against the present, rather than whether or not to pursue someone.