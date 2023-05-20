Pinball Machine Soundtracks To Be Released On Vinyl

According to Pitchfork, Jackpot Plays Pinball, a two volume series that contains popular music, specifically those by Bally and Williams during the 1980s and 1990s, is coming to the market on June 23, giving the audiences a throwback with the old pinball machine music tracks on vinyl.
The first volume would have music from Black Knight 2000, Tales of the Arabian Nights, Attack From Mars, Taxi as well as Pinbot, while the second volume would compile music from Funhouse, Theatre of Magic, Medieval Madness, Banzai Run and also Fish Tales. The songs from these games would definitely give its audiences a throwback to the arcade rooms. Below is a trailer regarding the release.