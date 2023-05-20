Pantera Releases Official Recap Of First US Concert In 22 Years

Home News Diana Bello May 20th, 2023 - 6:39 PM

Pantera which consists of four members which are Philip Anselmo who is the lead vocalist, Ress Brown the bassist, Zakk Wylde the guitarist, and Benante. Anselomo and Brown who are the original remaining members, are still in the former position of vocalist and bass.

The American heavy metal band from Texas, Pantera has come to release a recap of their First US concert in 22 years of working, a concert that occurred on May 6 at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle rally in Panama City, Florida. This concert after so many years was anticipated, and fans excited to attend the very first concert in a long time to hear them play “Mouth of War”, and featured other classics of the band being “I’m Broken”, “Walk”, Cowboys From Hell”, and “A New Level.” One of the other highlights of their appearance at Panama City was “Suicide Note Pt.II” which was the first time performing it after their reunion. They started with “Mouth of war”, the songs they came to play was about 11 which is according to Consequence Heavy.