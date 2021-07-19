Cornelius Steps Down as Composer for Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 1:14 PM

Japanese experimental artist Cornelius announced he is stepping down as composer for the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony after he apologized for bullying past classmates. During two interviews between ‘94 and ‘95, the artist admitted to being “horrible and cruel.” You can read the details of his bullying from the interview here. The musician goes on how he bullied kids at his high school, including children with mental disabilities, according to Stereogum.

The composer, whose real name is Keigo Oyamada, compost part of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony that is supposed to be held later this year. According to the Associated Press, In his apology statement on his social media accounts, Oyamada states: “I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts.” He also writes, “I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

The bullying included forcing others to eat feces, masturbating in public and tying them up. The Associated Press further states that the organizers of the Olympic games first stood behind Oyamada because he showed signs of remorse. Now, they are calling his actions “absolutely unacceptable.” They also announced they would not be using the section composed by Cornelius.

Japanese organizations of families of mentally disabled children also spoke out against the artists. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato also voiced disagreement with Cornelius’ past actions. He states that the actions of Oyamada were against Japanese policy to create an “inclusive society.”