mxdwn Music

Menu

Post Malone Announces New Album Austin For July 2023 Release

May 18th, 2023 - 12:23 PM

Post Malone Announces New Album Austin For July 2023 Release

Post Malone announced the details and release date of his fifth album, Austin. The forthcoming album will be preceded by a new single, “Mourning,” which drops on 19 May. The follow-up to last year’s “Twelve Carat Toothache.” will be out on Mercury/Republic on July 28.

“It has been some of the most entertaining music and some of the most difficult and rewarding music. At least for me,” the celebrity explained in the clip. “[I’ve been] trying to push myself and do some cool stuff.”

He continued, “I played guitar on every track on the album, which was a tremendously enjoyable experience. I am beyond thrilled to share it with you.”

Posty, whose actual name is Austin Richard Post, confirmed that his recent single ‘Chemical’ will appear on his upcoming album ‘Austin.’ This Friday (May 19), he will release his second single from the new album titled “Mourning.”

 

 


Before he hits the road, Post Malone is slated to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner on June 15 in New York.

Post Malone’s 2023 North American tour dates below.

July 8 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 11 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 15 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 17 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 23 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 25 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 29 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 31 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 1 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 3 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 5 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 8 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 13 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 15 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 19 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.