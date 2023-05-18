Post Malone Announces New Album Austin For July 2023 Release

Home News Dita Dimone May 18th, 2023 - 12:23 PM

Post Malone announced the details and release date of his fifth album, Austin. The forthcoming album will be preceded by a new single, “Mourning,” which drops on 19 May. The follow-up to last year’s “Twelve Carat Toothache.” will be out on Mercury/Republic on July 28.

“It has been some of the most entertaining music and some of the most difficult and rewarding music. At least for me,” the celebrity explained in the clip. “[I’ve been] trying to push myself and do some cool stuff.”

He continued, “I played guitar on every track on the album, which was a tremendously enjoyable experience. I am beyond thrilled to share it with you.”

Posty, whose actual name is Austin Richard Post, confirmed that his recent single ‘Chemical’ will appear on his upcoming album ‘Austin.’ This Friday (May 19), he will release his second single from the new album titled “Mourning.”

i love y’all so very much, and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’allhelp me put a baby through college, and come on outsome cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage sending love to you and yours … pic.twitter.com/dcnTGG5rhl — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 16, 2023



Before he hits the road, Post Malone is slated to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner on June 15 in New York.

Post Malone’s 2023 North American tour dates below.