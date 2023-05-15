NxWorries Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Announce Spring & Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

According to pitchfork.com the musical duo NxWorries announced they will be touring laster this month. Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge will kick things off in Milan before making stops in Europe, the United Kingdom, New York, California,Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan.

NxWorries released their debut album Yes Lawd! in 2016 followed by a remix LP in 2017. Last year, the pair returned with the track “Where I Go,” which featured guest vocals from H.E.R. Also the duo shared a music video for the single, which was directed by .Paak. For tickets and more information visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Back in 2001 .Paak collaberatedwith Bruno Mars Silk Sonic where the duo released issuing their self-titled album that same year. The collaboration was a success at the last years Grammy Awards, where Anderson .Paak and Mars performed and won Song of the Year, Record of the Year and more.

NxWorries Tour Dates

5/25 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

5/27 Brussels, Belgium – Core Festival

5/28 London, England – Cross the Tracks Festival

05-30 Birmingham, England – O2 Institute

6/1 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

6/2 Paris, France – We Love Green

6/3 Aarhus, Denmark -Northside Festival

6/5 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg Ronda

6/8 Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid

6/9 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Portugal

06-11 Manchester, England – Parklife Festival

6/24 New York, NY – Blue Note Jazz Festival

7/30 St. Helena, CA – Blue Note Jazz Festival

7/21 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Good Vibes Festival

7/23 Jakarta, Indonesia – We the Fest

7/28 Niigata, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

