R.E.M.’s Around The Sun and Collapse Into Now to Get Vinyl Reissues

According to brooklynvegan.com R.E.M.‘s albums Around the Sun and Collapse Into Now will be getting new vinyl reissues on July 14 by Craft Recordings.

Both albums are pressed as double LP sets in gatefold sleeves, were cut by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio and pressed at Memphis Records Pressing. Neither album has been released on vinyl since their original release.

Released in 2004, Around the Sun was a reaction to a post about-9/11 world and the album became more somber and politically charged than 2001’s Reveal, which features the lead single “Leaving New York.”

Collapse Into Now was R.E.M.’s 15 and final album, which found the band ending things on a high note. “That’s the record where we put ourselves on the cover for the first time and I’m waving goodbye, and nobody got it,” Michael Stipe told Scott Aukerman & Adam Scott in 2019. “We were saying, ‘This is it, sayonara, we’re out of here.'”

For more information about the vinyl reissues, visit www.store.remhq.com.

Around the Sun Tracklist

Side A

1. Leaving New York

2. Electron Blue

3. The Outsiders

Side B

1. Make It All Okay

2. Final Straw

3. I Wanted To Be Wrong

Side C

1. Wanderlust

2. Boy In The Well

3. Aftermath

Side D

1. High Speed Train

2. The Worst Joke Ever

3. The Ascent Of Man

4. Around The Sun

Collapse Into Now Tracklist

X-Axis

1. Discoverer

2. All the Best

3. Überlin

4. Oh My Heart

5. It Happened Today

6. Every Day Is Yours To Win