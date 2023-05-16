Megadeth Settles Lawsuit Over The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead! Cover Art

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 2:28 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Megadeth have settled their copyright lawsuit from the artwork of their latest album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!.

Back in February New York illustrator Brent Elliott White allegedly sued the band by allegedly claiming that hundreds of hours of work had allegedly gone unpaid and that he allegedly still owned the copyright to the art featuring Megadeth’s iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both parties filed a joint notice of settlement last Thursday by informing the court that they had “reached an agreement in principle for the resolution of this action.” A stipulation of dismissal is expected to be filed within 30 days and “the matter has been resolved amicably,” said White’s attorney Matthew Cave.

White was initially contacted to work with Megadeth in early 2020 but allegedly there was not a signed written contract at that time but White continued with the project, which involved multiple revisions and “hundreds of hours of work.”

According to White’s original suit, Megadeth allegedly chose the cover concept for The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! in April 2021 and White was allegedly asked to create art for an EP release.

Then in June of last year, the illustrator was allegedly asked by Megadeth’s manager to provide additional artwork renderings for alleged stage designs to be used on tour.

Still without a signed contract, White allegedly reached out to the manager through text message: “I know album release time is hectic but I have to mention that any send off, including album art, is contingent on compensation and contract. So we’re going to have to sort that out soon.”

The lawsuit added that the manager was allegedly purportedly receptive but the album’s lead single dropped the next day, with White’s alleged uncredited art appearing on various music websites.

White allegedly went to Universal Music Group to explain that he allegedly was still the copyright holder until an agreement to transfer rights was made. The album dropped in September of last year and the parties involved had allegedly yet to agree on a price, which allegedlly lead to the alleged copyright suit.