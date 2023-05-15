Steel Panther Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 15th, 2023 - 5:44 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to consequence.net rock band Steel Panther have added U.S. Summer dates for their On the Prowl Tour. Everything kicks in New Hampshire before the tour stops in Atlantic City, Mashantucket, Roanoke, Jacksonville, New Orleans, Sturgis, Tucson and Las Vegas.

An artist ticket pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time while a Live Nation pre-sale for select dates begins this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code ICONIC.

General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time and people can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Steel Panther‘s latest album On the Prowl was released back in February and have been on the road for much of this year. Also the band has launched a new weekly YouTube game show entitled Are You Metal? Hosted by drummer Stix Zadinia, the members of Steel Panther are put to the test to see who is the “most metal” each week.

On The Prowl Tour Dates

7/13 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

7/14 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves Theater

7/15 – Saylorsburg, PA – Sherman Theater Community Concert Stage

7/16 – Mashantucket, CT – Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods

7/18 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

7/20 – Richmond, VA – The National

7/21 – Roanoke, VA – Dr Pepper Park

7/22 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

7/24 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

7/25 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

7/26 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

7/28 – Destin, FL – Club LA

7/29 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

7/30 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

8/1 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

8/2 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

8/3 – Ottumwa, IA – Bridge View Center

8/5 – Sturgis, SD – Buffalo Chip

8/11 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theater

8/12 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

8/18 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

8/19 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues