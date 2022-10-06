Steel Panther Announces New Album On The Prowl for Feb 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Never Too Late”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2022 - 11:52 AM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

Comedic rock back Steel Panther shook the music world when they announced their upcoming album On the Prowl will be released on February 24 2023. In light of the announcement the band has dropped their music video for the single “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” which is best described as another anthem song for the band.

The music video of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” is a funny visual story about a man’s journey of wanting to get laid by women and the only way it will happen is if the main character can make it to a Steel Panther’s soundcheck and no matter how hard he tries to get to the venue something always interrupts his plans. It is pretty obvious Steel Panther are the ones to get all the attention from the ladies but toward the end the main character does get lucky because the lost cat’s owner invited him inside her house. As a whole, “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” is a killer piece because Steel Panther brings a killer rock vibe that is filled with ear bleeding guitar playing, mind blowing drum beats and a top notch vocal performance. “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” proves how Steel Panther still know how to rock.

On The Prowl Track List:

01. Never Too Late (To Get Some Pussy Tonight)

02. Friends With Benefits

03. On Your Instagram

04. Put My Money Where Your Mouth Is

05. 1987

06. Teleporter

07. Is My D**k Enough (feat. Dweezil Zappa)

08. Magical Vagina

09. All That And More

10. One Pump Chump

11. Pornstar

12. Ain’t Dead Yet

13. Sleeping On The Rollaway