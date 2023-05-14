Posthumous Kenny Rogers Releases “Catchin’ Grasshoppers” Ahead of Collection Life Is Like A Song’s Release

Home News Jaden Johnson May 14th, 2023 - 8:32 PM

Late Kenny Rogers is set to release his first posthumous album, Life Is Like A Song, on June 2nd with the release of new unreleased song,“Catchin’ Grasshoppers”. An ode to Rogers’s two sons and was originally written by Laura McCall Torno and Earl Torno.

“Catchin’ Grasshopers” is a time capsule of Rogers time spent with kids and his fulfillment as a father. Rogers sings, “If anybody wants me, anybody needs me/ They’ll have to wait/’Cause I’m out here on Hanson’s field/ And it’s a beautiful day/ Yeah we’re out here on Hanson’s field/Wouldn’t have it any other way/ Yeah we’re out here catchin’ grasshoppers”. This country ballad is not only a love letter to family but an emphasis on savoring the moment before it passes.

The upcoming project will be curated and executively produced by Rogers’ wife, Wanda Rogers. In a press release, she stated, “These songs are such a beautiful reminder of his love ‘for the feelings a song can make’ for a person. He would often say that he wanted his songs to be ‘what every man wants to say, and every woman wants to hear.’ I think there are a lot of those moments on this album”.

Two other unreleased tracks were previously released earlier this year, one of which being the album’s opener, “Love Is A Drug”. The original recordings of these upcoming tracks span from 2008-2011, Life Is Like A Song will be Rogers first released non-Christmas studio albums in 10 years. With Rogers passing in 2020 at age 81, this album sets out to be a ranged and diverse display of Rogers iconic musical talent and impact on country music as a whole.

Life Is Like a Song Tracklist

“Love Is a Drug”

“I Wish It Would Rain”

“Am I Too Late” (with Kim Keyes) “Tell Me That You Love Me” (with Dolly Parton)

“Straight Into Love” (with Jamie O’Neal)“Wonderful Tonight”

“Catchin’ Grasshoppers”

“That’s Love to Me” “I Will Wait for You”

“Goodbye”