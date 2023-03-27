Avenged Sevenfold Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

Following the announcement of two one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, heavy metal rock group Avenged Sevenfold have announced a massive Life is But A Dream…North American Tour PT.1, which features support from the band Alexisonfire.

The announcement of leg one is just a piece of recent news for the band as they released the first single in seven years, “Nobody” and revealed their new album Life is But A Dream…is set to be released on June 2 by Warner Records.

Tickets will be available starting with a Deathbats Club presale beginning now through tomorrow at 3 pm eastern. Additional presales will run throughout the week and the general on sale will start Thursday at 10 a.m, local time at LiveNation.com. Deathbats Club members can request tickets by using Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/.

Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFT’s made popular by Avenged Sevenfold, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many perks and access to events that will take place in the “metaverse” and in real life.

During that time frame, fans will submit their request for tickets and when the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured.

This process gives exclusive access to ticket locations that have been reserved for the Deathbats Club community. For more information on the Token-Gated Sales platform see HERE.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD LIFE IS BUT A DREAM…NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

7/18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

7/22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

7/24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

7/26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

7/31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

8/2 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

8/4 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

8/5 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

8/7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado