18-Year-Old Admits to Fatally Shooting Rapper Pop Smoke

Diana Bello May 13th, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Pop Smoke was killed in February 2020, it was found in this year of 2023 that the murderer was an 18- year old man that confessed to killing the rapper. This death which occurred on February 19th, was a home invasion that led to the tragic death of the rapper Pop Smoke who was 20 years old at the time, he was killed by a gunshot to his back about three times by a 17-year-old at the time. Due to the age of the murderer, he was not sent to prison or given much more years other but sent to a juvenile facility. The sentencing for the manslaughter was four years and two months in the juvenile facility. The 17-year-old wasn’t the only one, four more people are still facing murder charges in the case of Pop Smoke’s death. Two of them were minors and the other two being of age to be charged for their crimes. The five were responsible for what occurred in February but that was after the murder which was on July 2020 in which they were finally charged, and still facing criminal charges.