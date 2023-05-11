The View’s Frontman Kyle Falconer Punches Bassist Kieren Webster Onstage at Manchester Gig

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2023 - 2:36 PM

According to stereogum.com The View‘s lead singer Kyle Falconer became frustrated during the band’s sold-out show at at The Deaf Institute in Manchester. While performing, Falconer threw a punch at bassist Kieren Webster, who was celebrating his birthday that night.

During the intense moment, a fan captured footage showing Falconer tossing off his guitar before throwing hands and feet to Webster across the stage. The singer can be heard yelling “I’ll fcking kill you!” while gasps can be heard throughout the crowd. It remains unclear what exactly caused Falconer to punch the bassist.

Just been sent this one from The View gig last night. Mental 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z8ptyK2vyO — MARTIN STONE (@stonefish100) May 11, 2023

When you’ve waited for the comeback gig for years & then half way through the lead singer batters the bassist! Rock N Roll#theview @DeafInstitute @viewofficial pic.twitter.com/AkVIy4QxoY — The Window Co (@TheWindowCo) May 10, 2023

According to the Manchester Evening News, one fan reported that Falconer returned to the stage after the fight and told the crowd, “Sorry. If you want, Kieren can come and finish the set. The problem with this band is that he wants to sing the songs and he can’t.” Falconer then played a solo-acoustic version of “Face For The Radio” and the concert ended without a performance of “Same Jeans.”

The View were scheduled to play London tonight but that show will not be happening. A statement on The View’s Twitter accounts mentioned that the show is postponed and their promoter is working to resolve the issue.

“Unfortunately tonight we are having to postpone tonight’s London show. Our promotor is working to resolve the situation. of your tickets Please keep hold of your tickets for now and and we will make a further announcement in a few days. Massive apologies to All of our fans.”

Last year, the View got back together and performed a couple of shows. Plus the have plans to release their new album Exorcism Of Youth in August.