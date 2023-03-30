Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova Placed on Russia’s Wanted List

Home News Roy Lott March 30th, 2023 - 1:52 AM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Activist and co-founder of the politically charged group Pussy Riot Nadya Tolokonnikova is now placed on a wanted list by Russian authorities. The Associated Press reports, citing the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted individuals. The list was first discovered and reported by Russian news outlet Mediazona (founded by Pussy Riot). The entry confirms that Tolokonnikova faces criminal charges, but does not specify the details of the charges.

According to translations of court documents shared with Pitchfork by Pussy Riot’s team, Tolokonnikova is being investigated for images on her Instagram account that the Russian government deems offensive to Christianity. The translation also describes a Pussy Riot NFT (Virgin Mary, Please Become a Feminist), calling it “an expression of obvious disrespect in relation to the icon image the Virgin Mary, depicted in an obscene form, so that the image is perceived as outwardly similar to the anatomical details of the female external genitalia.”

Earlier this month, Russian human rights attorney Pavel Chikov stated that Tolokonnikova is being charged with “offending against religious feeling,” as independent news website Meduza points out. The news arrives just weeks after Tolokonnikova and the Pussy Riot collective released footage of their latest protest piece, “Putin’s Ashes.”