Amon Tobin’s Two Fingers Shares Scratchy Beat for New Single “Golden”

“Golden” is the new single from Amon Tobin. who has been releasing some of his work out since 1996, and each year something changes if one were to look and hear some of his music on youtube or any platform where one can find Amon Tobin. People find his new single a “Masterpiece”, and “Beautiful” as found in the comment section. Music that has revolutionized if compared to “Nightlife”. This new single is very much different from the crisp sounds, and the tune that carries till the end. A tune that is both upbeat and as well suspenseful during the middle of the song. The sounds heard that one could imagine in an action movie, his new single “Golden” makes one imagine a dystopian world. When it comes to Amon Tobin he really is “No Stranger” to creating such ethereal soundscapes in his drum and bass electronica, and putting both together to create such masterpieces such as his “Golden”. To hear some of Amon Tobin’s music he has created for years you can visit his youtube channel and on other platforms such as Spotify, SoundCloud, and the official website for Amon Tobin.