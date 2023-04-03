Cujo/Amon Tobin Share Daunting New Single & Video “Early For Clink Street”

Home News Jaden Johnson April 3rd, 2023 - 11:03 AM

Brazilian electronic producer, Amon Tobin, releases new single and video under his earliest musical alias, Cujo, as he gears up to release a new compilation album, Nomark Selects V.1. “Early For Clink Street” serves as the first single for this forthcoming compilation project and a call back to the Clink Street that ran between the studio Tobin first recorded under the moniker, Cujo.

A symphonic jazzy trip-hop vibe carried by the soulful Rhodes throughout the entire production and dazzling string section bringing a haunting glisten to the steady and slow-rocking rhythm of the track. The sounds of 70s soul brew a nostalgia representing the foundation Clink Street will always have on Tobin’s career, a reflective memory on how far he has come since his debut album released under Cujo, Adventures In Foam.

The real Clink street being a London backstreet and a street running between 9Bar Records and the Ninja Tune offices where Tobin recorded his earliest works. Along with being a part of Tobin’s history, Clink Street carries a much larger significance to the historical context of London as a whole. Birthing the phrase “in Clink” as Clink Street was a notorious prison burned down during riots in the 1780s. Now it is a site for the famous Clink Prison Museum as well as a filming location for projects such as Doctor Who, Oliver Twist, and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

The video draws inspiration from Clink Street by depicting a 3D model of a rainy day on the Clink street alleyway, holding the natural feeling of melancholy when looking back on the past. Scattered and halfway decomposed posters of Tobin align the brick walls of the alley and although the posters may be weathered it shows that he will always be imprinted on the legacy of Clink Street. The barren streets carry little life but the stories and history will remain there forever and this video shows as a reminder to that fact.

Along with this new release, Tobin has set up a subscription service called, The Nomark Club which allows fans to gain access to new content before its official release. Members were then asked to vote on tracks they would like to see on this 2023 compilation album.

Nomark Club Members picked:

Side A

“Babou The Dog” – Cujo vs Two Fingers

“Cruel Like Flint” – Amon Tobin

“Golden” – Two Fingers

“Yum Yum Rhythm” – Two Fingers

“Mighty Tetra” – Amon Tobin

Side B

“Early for Clink Street” – Cujo

“Nine Bars Back” – Cujo

“In Long Dark Grass” – Amon Tobin

“Deep In Time” – Amon Tobin