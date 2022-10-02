Little Dragon Share Creative New Music Video for “Frisco”

Coming on the heels of their latest EP Opening The Door, Swedish electro group Little Dragon have unveiled a video for their new single “Frisco”.

Described as a “bouncy dance track”, the number “Frisco” narrates the story of renewal, where one must move with the grace of life. It’s also being described as a gateway to the past 6 months of one’s life, as explained by the song’s music video director Joel Eliasson.

The visual maker goes on to describe the song’s video treatment, explaining: “It is a […] video about searching, and giving up the search to go into the two as one. Yukimi got a hold of my number through Deki Alem and called me personally to talk, after a humbling approach she sent me the .wav for Frisco and asked me to listen and tell her my idea before she told me hers. As it turned out we had very similar ideas for the video, part of me felt like me and her have been to the same place quite a few times without ever actually meeting in form. It was a challenging and complicated shoot in many ways, but with total trust and creative freedom from Little Dragon, making it one of my favorite projects to date.”

The video notably features lead choreography by Hiroki Ichinose, who lead vocalist Yukimi Nagano met on one of their band’s recent touring venues.

The new EP Opening The Door was released last month to acclaim from reputable sources like Stereogum, NME and many more. You can view the video to “Frisco” after the jump:

(Photo Credit: Owen Ela)