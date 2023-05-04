Belly Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates, New Music Coming Soon

Home News Dita Dimone May 4th, 2023 - 12:33 AM

It’s official: Belly is back! The Brooklyn Vegan announced the return of the alt-rock legends with their first live shows in five years. The highway anticipated shows have longtime fans buzzing with excitement.

According to the band’s official website, Belly will be performing at select venues in the US and UK this summer. The tour kicks off in July, with stops in major cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, London, and Manchester.

They’ll also play three East Coast dates in October: Newport, RI’s Fort Adams State Park on 10/1, Boston’s The Paradise on 10/5, and NYC’s Gramercy Theatre on 10/6.

Tickets for Boston are on sale now and tickets for NYC go on sale this Friday Friday, May 5 at 10 AM. No word yet on other shows.