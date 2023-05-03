Primavera Sound to Livestream Both Weekends on Amazon Music

Home News Roy Lott May 3rd, 2023 - 10:18 AM

Primavera Sound is following in Coachella’s footsteps by streaming both weekends of their music festivals taking place in Barcelona and Spain. The free livestream will be available on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel starting at 7:30 p.m. CET each day with selected performances from both versions of the festival. Barcelona’s edition will take place June 1- 3 while Madrid’s takes place the following weekend, June 8-10.

The Barcelona weekend will have two different channels, with commentary available in English with Spanish subtitles across both. It will also be free to watch on Prime Video. Meanwhile, the Madrid weekend will be broadcast in Spanish with English subtitles provided. Besides the performances, there will be interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

Both lineups are fairly similar, sharing top tops acts Kendrick Lamar, Blur, Calvin Harris, Rosalía, Pet Shop Boys, Halsey, The Moldy Peaches, NxWorries, Fred Again, The Mars Volta, Turnstile and St. Vincent. This will be the first year Primavera will be held in Madrid.