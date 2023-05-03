mxdwn PREMIERE: Cosmic Kitten Share Explosive New Single & Video “Live by the Sea”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt May 3rd, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Long Beach-based post-grunge, punk and alternative rock band Cosmic Kitten will self-release their untamed and chomping new album Laugh of a Lifetime this Friday and to celebrate the upcoming release the ferocious alt-rock band has released their new single and video for “Live by the Sea” and it is one explosive single and a purrfect way to get ready for a new album release. The band was formed in 2016 that takes fans of 90s music especially grunge all the way back in time. Cosmic Kitten consists of guitarist and vocals Karen Marie, drummer Zach Huckabee and bassist Jay Vesper.

Cosmic Kitten provides not only undeniable energy but also the freedom to express themselves in their music and to their fans. Exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music “Live by the Sea” is an explosive song filmed at the calming beach. Explosive and calming do not go hand in hand but with this song the location of the music video makes it work. The open space of being at the beach really does show how big the world is and in the end, nothing really matters as long as we live.

Cosmic Kitten breaks down their new song “Live by the Sea”:

“When we shot the video, we wanted to convey the simple idea of being comforted by the ocean – because of how big it is and how it makes your problems seem small and insignificant when you realize how big the world is. So we let that idea combine with our love for that kind of 90s VHS aesthetic and help us create a video that we’re proud of.”

Check out the new single and video “Live by the Sea” below!