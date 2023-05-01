Tangerine Dream Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 1st, 2023 - 6:11 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com German electronic music band Tangerine Dream have announced Fall dates for their From Virgin to Quantum Years Tour. The band will be performing in Miami, Asheville, Austin, Albuquerque, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Philadelphia, New York City and Montreal before wrapping things up in Chicago.

Founded by Edgar Froese in 1967, Tangerine Dream were formative in the genre of electronic music, with long instrumental tracks based on synthesizer and sequencer sounds, which will later known as ‘Berlin School’ and ‘Kosmische Musik’.

The band‘s groundbreaking record Phaedra was released in 1974 where it reached gold status in the UK and it was also the band’s first hit album on the Virgin Records label to whom they had recently signed.

The recording became a milestone in electronic music. Over the last 50 years, Tangerine Dream have released more than 100 studio albums, created over 60 film scores and were nominated for a Grammy seven times. The group’s line-up changed many times over the years, with Edgar Froese remaining as the only constant member.

After Edgar Froese’s death in 2015, Tangerine Dream’s line-up now consists of Thorsten Quaeschning, Hoshiko Yamane and Paul Frick. The subsequent albums Quantum Gate and Raum are based on Edgar Froese’s musical sketches and ideas.

Tickets to see Virgin to Quantum Years Tour are on sale now at tangerinedreammusic.com

Virgin to Quantum Years Tour Dates