Tangerine Dream Announce 10 Album Box Set for October 2020 Release

Prolific West Berlin, Germany-based electronic band, Tangerine Dream, recently announced the release of their forthcoming 10-album box set Pilots of Purple Twilight – The Virgin Recordings 1980-1983 slated for an October 30 release, via UMC/EMI. As previously reported on Pitchfork, “The collection includes the band’s albums Tangram, Thief, Exit, White Eagle, Logos Live, and Hyperborea, as well as a book and a swath of previously unreleased material.”

Tangerine Dream’s origins date back to the late 1960s and early 1970s and were early pioneers of electronica, cultivating their style of music with heavy use of synthesizers and sequencers. Their longevity in the music industry is a testament to their music as many personnel changes have occurred within the roster. Their most notable mid-70s lineup included Edgar Froese, Peter Baumann and Christopher Franke. Tangerine Dream’s current day touring roster is comprised of the multi-instrumentalist frontman Thorsten Quaeschning, Paul Frick, Hoshiko Yamane and Ulrich Schnauss. With an expansive discography, of well over 100 musical projects, that also includes scoring the soundtracks to a plethora of films, their latest musical offering was released back in 2017 entitled Quantum Gate.

As previously reported, here on mxdwn, former members of Tangerine Dream formed their new group Neuland which saw an eponymous debut album last year, “Electronic group Neuland, featuring former Tangerine Dream members Peter Baumann and Paul Haslinger, have announced their first studio album project, which coincides with the release of their first single ‘Moons Ago.’ The synth-based electronic group will be releasing their self-titled debut album on October 25th.

Baumann was a member of Tangerine Dream during their 1971 to 1977, when they released their best known studio albums Phaedra, Rubycon and Stratosfear. Haslinger was active during the band’s more soundtrack driven era in the late 80s, where they released soundtracks for Miracle Mile, Destination Berlin and Near Dark.”

In addition to Tangerine Dream’s forthcoming 10-album boxset, the collective’s work was reissued and remastered last year including Tangerine Dream’s most influential seminal works such as Phaedra (1974), Rubycon (1975), Ricochet (1975), Stratosfear (1976), Encore (1977), Cyclone (1978), and Force Majeure (1979). According to the aforementioned source, Pilots of Purple Twilight – The Virgin Recordings 1980-1983, “The latter includes live recordings from a 1982 show in London, unreleased soundtracks to 1982’s The Soldier and 1983’s The Keep, and material from the Risky Business soundtrack.”