Atmosphere Releases Mellow New Single “Holding My Breath”

Home News Jaden Johnson May 1st, 2023 - 12:13 AM

Hip Hop duo, Atmosphere, released reggae-trap fusion single “Holding My Breath”, for their upcoming album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously. Previously releasing singles “Okay” and “Bigger Picture”, the duo plans to release this album next week on May 5th. In an interview with Stereogum, group member Slug explained “Holding My Breath” saying, “It’s about how maybe it sounds or looks as though I’m going through it. Thanks for noticing, I’m fine. Don’t worry about me. Worry about your screen time consumption instead.”

This latest single telling the story of feeling lost in the world, an outcast’s battle of the insecurities that comes with leaning off the path most traveled. Feelings of disappointing one’s family, the songs lyrics describe, “I confess I’m still trying to impress papa

I guess that I’m expecting I’ll see him again”. Journeying through not only insecurity but hope for a better future that one day standing out will be worth it, the song continues, “Dreaming about/ the day my poster’s up in a gallery/ Feel the cold breeze brought me back to reality/ I gotta get these groceries back to my family”.

Produced by Ant, this song takes inspiration from the classic sounds of reggae with the groove and tempo of modern trap. These two influences combine to give a blend showcasing the range of the musical diaspora proving there are more similarities than differences. The classic sounds of reggae’s most recognizable guitar plucks over the up-tempo trap hi-hats glide between the spoken word cadence of Slug.