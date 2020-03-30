Eluvium and Mark T. Smith of Explosions in the Sky Announce New Inventions Album Continuous Portrait for May 2020 Release

Home News Ashwin Chary March 30th, 2020 - 7:42 PM

Matthew Cooper, also known by his stage name, Eluvium, and Mark T. Smith of the American rock band, Explosions in the Sky, have announced their new album, Continuous Portrait, under their band name, Inventions, which is set to release digitally, on May 29 and on cd/vinyl on Jul. 10. Simultaneous to the release, announcement, Inventions, have released the first single from their new album, “Outlook for the Future.”

Starting off the song with a transcending synth, and a mellow flute-like harmony, “Outlook for the Future” gives the vibe of a night-time jam as the power in the song builds up. The synth slowly turns into a beat, as the mellow harmony is slightly masking the vocals, hidden the background.

The song progresses with the dense pace of the beat, each note floats as the flute plays mystically. The beat paves the way for the electronic chorus to kick in one last time.

Progressing towards the end, the beat slowly disappears, giving room for the flute to showcase its worth. The song slowly fades away as the flute plays its final note.

The two artists released their last full-length album, Maze of Woods, in 2015. The album featured 11 brand-new songs.

Continuous Portrait is set to feature nine brand-new songs, each telling a different story. The two artists are ecstatic to showcase their new music to the entire world.

Continuous Portrait Track List:

1.) Hints And Omens

2.) Calico

3.) Continuous Portrait

4.) Outlook For The Future

5.) Close To People

6.) Spirit Refinement Exploder

7.) The Warmer The Welcome

8.) A Time In My Life

9.) Saw You In A Movie