Alicia Keys Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Dita Dimone April 18th, 2023

Alicia Keys is gearing up for an incredible summer. The multi-platinum singer and songwriter will embark on the Keys to the Summer road tour in June, a 23-date stretch set to bring her unforgettable 360-degree stage performances to arenas across North America.

This marks an exciting new chapter in Keys’ career and is a terrific example of the powerful and passionate artist Keys is – one who constantly looks to make an impact both onstage and off. The tour is a demonstration of Keys’ unstoppable sense of professionalism and commitment to her art and her fans.

The Keys to the Summer tour is set to ease fans into the summer months with a show they’ll never forget. It will be “a celebration of freedom and self-liberation!” Keys said, “That’s like nothing you’ve ever seen!” A 360-degree stage will also make sure that even those at the back will get an incredible view of the show.

Keys’ shows are known for their dynamic energy and passion, but her professionalism truly sets her apart from the rest. She has a knack for making sure each performance is as special and unique as the crowd. Nothing is ever left to chance.

That is why Keys chooses to give each of her performances her all, from the first show to the last. She ensures that all her fans have an unforgettable show, and her commitment to her craft has inspired countless loyal admirers.

Alicia Keys is a true superstar. Her approach to concerts demonstrates the importance of staying professional while still managing to have a fantastic time. With her Keys to the Summer tour, fans across North America are in for a one-of-a-kind show.

The general on sale for the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR will begin Friday, April 21st at 9 am local time. Pre-sales start on Thursday, April 20th at 10 a.m. local time via Spotify, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster. For more information visit LiveNation.com.

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES:

June 28 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

June 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

July 2 Charlotte, NC. Spectrum Center

July 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 5 Memphis, TN FedExForum

July 7 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 9 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 10 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 12 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 15 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

July 18 Chicago, IL United Center

July 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

July 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 23 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Arena

July 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

July 27 Denver, CO Ball Arena

July 28 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

July 30 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 1 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena