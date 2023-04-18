mxdwn Music

Alicia Keys Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

April 18th, 2023 - 8:21 PM

Alicia Keys is gearing up for an incredible summer. The multi-platinum singer and songwriter will embark on the Keys to the Summer road tour in June, a 23-date stretch set to bring her unforgettable 360-degree stage performances to arenas across North America. 

This marks an exciting new chapter in Keys’ career and is a terrific example of the powerful and passionate artist Keys is – one who constantly looks to make an impact both onstage and off. The tour is a demonstration of Keys’ unstoppable sense of professionalism and commitment to her art and her fans. 

The Keys to the Summer tour is set to ease fans into the summer months with a show they’ll never forget. It will be “a celebration of freedom and self-liberation!” Keys said, “That’s like nothing you’ve ever seen!” A 360-degree stage will also make sure that even those at the back will get an incredible view of the show. 

Keys’ shows are known for their dynamic energy and passion, but her professionalism truly sets her apart from the rest. She has a knack for making sure each performance is as special and unique as the crowd. Nothing is ever left to chance. 

That is why Keys chooses to give each of her performances her all, from the first show to the last. She ensures that all her fans have an unforgettable show, and her commitment to her craft has inspired countless loyal admirers.

Alicia Keys is a true superstar. Her approach to concerts demonstrates the importance of staying professional while still managing to have a fantastic time. With her Keys to the Summer tour, fans across North America are in for a one-of-a-kind show.

The general on sale for the KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR will begin Friday, April 21st at 9 am local time. Pre-sales start on Thursday, April 20th at 10 a.m. local time via Spotify, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster. For more information visit LiveNation.com.

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES: 

June 28    Ft. Lauderdale, FL     FLA Live Arena 

June 30    Tampa, FL            Amalie Arena 

July 2      Charlotte, NC.                Spectrum Center 

July 3       Atlanta, GA           State Farm Arena 

July 5          Memphis, TN                 FedExForum 

July 7          Washington, DC            Capital One Arena 

July 9          Boston, MA                   TD Garden 

July 10        Philadelphia, PA            Wells Fargo Center 

July 12       Brooklyn, NY                  Barclays Center 

July 14       Toronto, ON                    Scotiabank Arena 

July 15       Cleveland, OH                Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse 

July 17       Detroit, MI                       Little Caesars Arena 

July 18       Chicago, IL                     United Center 

July 20       Louisville, KY                  KFC Yum! Center 

July 21       St. Louis, MO                  Enterprise Center 

July 23       New Orleans, LA            Smoothie King Arena 

July 24       Austin, TX                      Moody Center 

July 27       Denver, CO                    Ball Arena 

July 28      Salt Lake City, UT           Maverik Center 

July 30      Seattle, WA                     Climate Pledge Arena 

August 1   Oakland, CA                   Oakland Arena 

August 2   Los Angeles, CA             The KIA Forum

