Meshell Ndegeocello Shares Vibrant New Single “Vuma” Featuring Thandiswa & Joel Ross

Artist Meshell Ndegeocello has released the vibrant new single “Vuma,” which is a propulsive ode to the power of the human voice featuring the remarkable South African vocalist Thandiswa and jazz mallet master Joel Rosswho on the marimba.

An acclaimed Grammy winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer, Ndegeocello makes her Blue Note Records debut with the June 16 release of The Omnichord Real Book, which is a visionary and deeply jazz-influenced album that taps into a broad spectrum of her musical roots.

As a whole, “Vuma” is a jazzy composition which features sizzling instrumentation which brings a strong feeling a cultural music vibe and each instrument captures the passion each musician has for jazz music. Also Thandiswa’s vocals compliments this piece well by how her delicate and heavenly voice captures the true meaning of this song.

The Omnichord Real Book was produced by Josh Johnson and features a wide range of guest artists including Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Jeff Parker, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman and others. The album was introduced last month with the expansive lead single “Virgo,” and is available for pre-order on Blue Note Store exclusive color vinyl, black vinyl, CD and digital.

In the press release Ndegeocello discusses the meaning behind the upcoming album.

“This album is about the way we see old things in new ways. Everything moved so quickly when my parents died. Changed my view of everything and myself in the blink of an eye. As I sifted through the remains of their life together, I found my first Real Book, the one my father gave me.”