Meshell Ndegeocello Announces New Album The Omnichord Real Book for June 2023 Release and Share New Song “Virgo”

Jaden Johnson March 27th, 2023 - 6:39 PM

Meshell Ndegeocello releases an 8-minute up- funk adventure, “Virgo”, along with a futuristic visualizer to match this eclectic jazz-pop hit. In preparation for her upcoming album, The Omnichord Real Book, produced by Josh Johhnson and is set to feature Jason Moran, Ambrose Akinmusire, Joel Ross, Jeff Parker, Brandee Younger, Julius Rodriguez, Mark Guiliana, Cory Henry, Joan As Police Woman, Thandiswa, and others. With the experimental and colorful, “Virgo”, The Omnichord Real Book sets out to be a multi-genre, experimental piece bringing jazz and funk influences to the future. “Virgo” serves as the centerpiece to this album, releasing her first body of work.

The disco guitar and the continuous energy contained within the upbeat funk bass keep the momentum of the track at its peak for the entirety of its 8 minutes. With two featured guests on production, Brandee Younger on harp and Julius Rodriguez on synthetic organ, bringing a classic Jazz glitter to the modern production. Ndegocello provides the instrumentals grounding bassline under the song’s ethereal harp strums and glimmery keys. Production credits also feature guitarist Jeff Parker, trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, vibraphonist Joel Ross and pianist Jason Moran “They’re calling me / Back to the stars”, the lyrics painting the picture of the importance and power of stepping into one’s own purpose, the metaphorical “stars-aligning”.

This album is Ndegcello’s first release since her 2018 project, Ventriloquism, which featured covers such as “Nite and Day” and “I Wonder If I Take You Home”. In reflecting on her long music career, “My first record I made at 22, and it’s over 30 years from then, so I have a lot of stored information to share”. This upcoming album is Ndegcello’s testament to her musical evolution and although having a two decade long career, she has just as much to give to her audience and the world.

The Omnichord Real Book is available for pre-order now on Blue Note Store exclusive color vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and digital.

The Omnichord Real Book tracklist: