Portugal. The Man Soundtrack Taco Bell’s Lates Commercial

It’s been a long time since a new Taco Bell advertisement has graced our TV screens. But the fast food chain is back with a bang – and a new song from Portugal. The Man.

The ad campaign features the band’s new single, “Dummy,” which is the first taste of the band’s upcoming album, Chris Black Changed My Life. The song is perfect for the ad, with its dreamy and psychedelic sound.

In addition to the music placement, PTM singer John Gourley and drummer Jason Sechrist appear in a 3-minute clip in which they talk about their experiences with Taco Bell. They reminisce about finding variety munching on the road, how Taco Bell helped feed them during the lean years and writing “Dummy.”

Gourley describes the song as “that goth kid dance… ‘yah the world is ending, everything sucks, but I kinda want to go dance to ‘Boys Don’t Cry,'” he explains. “And then I’m gonna be up at four in the morning staring at the ceiling thinking about the end of the world.”