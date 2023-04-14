mxdwn PREMIERE: Enter Sceptre Shares Ominous New Single “Tormentor”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 14th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

New York-based outside-the-box electronica band Enter Sceptre releases their new song “Tormentor,” and it is an ominous stunner that has an unexpected twist no seen coming. A crescendo unlike any other. Enter Sceptre was founded by Cascina Caradonna, and has many talents such as an actor, musician, YouTube personality best known for her work as the face model of the prominent video game character Dina in The Last of Us Part II.

Exclusively premiering with mxdwn Music “Tormentor,” is a mysterious and ominous beginning and builds and builds til the ultimate climax that comes out of nowhere. The electronic beat is filled with soulful and unknowing sounds in an orchestral way that makes for an unexpected conclusion and a final resting sound.

Enter Sceptre (Caradonna) breaks down the new single “Tormentor”:

“Tormentor is about an unknowing omnipotent entity, who consumes and ravages your very soul. The track starts out on a soulful orchestral journey, building up towards a climatic release into a pop oriented electronic beat, and finishes out with a powerful and ripping guitar solo, shrieking the pain of the message.”

Check out the new single “Tormentor” below.